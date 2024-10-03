Fire crews put out a house fire in Peacehaven after six appliances were sent to the property and the northern end of the town.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.34pm on Monday 30 September to reports of a fire in a home in Peacehaven.

“Six fire engines and officers were sent to the scene in Valley Road.

“Everyone who was in the building was accounted for and there are no injuries.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, jets and hose reel to put out the fire.

“A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

“A fire investigation is under way.”