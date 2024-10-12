A Co-op branch has reopened after a two-month refurbishment, with a bigger display area, more stock and longer hours.

The Co-op said that the new layout meant a better range of products and more choice for customers in a branch that now has self-scan checkouts.

The St George’s Road store, in Kemp Town, reopened on Thursday (10 October), having closed on Saturday 10 August for the refit.

The store is now about a third larger – increased in size to 1,350sq ft – and employs 15 staff, with a new opening time of 6am.

The branch has an in-store bakery and the makeover was aimed in part on an enhanced focus on fresh, healthy and chilled produce.

The Co-op said: “The store also offers meal ideas and everyday essentials, food-to-go and meal deals, Fairtrade products, flowers, newspapers and magazines, chilled beers and award-winning wines, ready meals, pizzas and free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

“The online home delivery of groceries is available via Just Eat and Uber Eats – with orders picked fresh in the local store and then delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

“An ATM provides access to cash in the community and self-scan tills have been added for extra ease and convenience, especially at busier times.

“Works have also been carried out back-of-shop including improved storage, warehousing and refrigeration to enable the store to better serve the community.”

Co-op store manager Nicholas McPhail, known as Nic, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Kemp Town.

“The store has been transformed with a fresh new look and layout. We are really looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op.

“It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.

“Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Members own the business and play a part in the organisation’s governance.

The Kemp Town store is now daily from 6am to 11pm.