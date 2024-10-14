Three people have been arrested, included a 16-year-old girl, after a car chase at speeds of up to 70mph through the streets of Brighton and Hove.

One of the three was alleged to have had “a substantial quantity of drugs … concealed in his underwear”.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 14 October): “Drugs were seized and arrests were made following a pursuit from Hove to Brighton.

“Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) were on patrol when they were alerted to a driver using a mobile phone in York Road, Hove, at about 2.30am on Tuesday 8 October.

“The vehicle showed signs of damage and was listed as uninsured and untaxed.

“The driver clipped the kerb in Lansdowne Road then failed to stop for police who activated blue lights.

“Officers pursued the vehicle to the Seven Dials, beyond Preston Circus and out towards Ditchling Road.

“The vehicle reached speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit then found the vehicle had left the carriageway at the northern end of Ditchling Road.

“At the scene, a 19-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug driving.

“A passenger, a 16-year-old girl, from Shoreham, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

“Finally, a 20-year-old man, a passenger, was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply after a substantial quantity of drugs was found concealed in his underwear.

“They have been bailed, pending further inquiries.”

Inspector Oli Fisher, from the TFU, said: “Our officers are trained to respond to some of the most serious incidents. They are highly skilled and experienced and regularly respond to assist our colleagues across the force.

“In this incident, the driving presented a high risk of harm not only to the occupants of the vehicle but also to other road users.

“With the help of colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, those inside were arrested and a substantial quantity of drugs was found.

“It demonstrates our officers’ determination to catch offenders, take dangerous drivers off our roads and disrupt drug supply in our communities.

“This matter will now be fully investigated by our colleagues.”