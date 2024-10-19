Brighton and Hove Albion are expecting a record home crowd for their Women’s Super League match at the Amex Stadium today (Saturday 19 October).

The Seagulls face Manchester United, knowing that a win will take them top of the WSL table, while the Reds require only a draw to move up to first place.

The club has sold more than 7,500 tickets already and more are available from the Albion website – click here – or even on the gate. Price sart at £12 for adults and £6 for children and pensioners.

The club said yesterday: “Albion will have a record WSL home crowd in attendance for Saturday’s game against Manchester United at the Amex.

“Our previous record stands at 7,329, when Arsenal visited the Amex in 2019 – with ticket sales for our match against the Red Devils surpassing that number with a day still to go until kick-off.

“The winner of Saturday’s match will go top of the WSL, with Dario Vidosic’s team in fine form after claiming three wins from their opening four league games.”

Women’s and girls’ managing director Zoe Johnson said: “We’re really looking forward to Saturday’s game and knowing that we will have a record crowd will be a huge boost to the team.

“Although early in the season, there’s the really exciting prospect that a win for either team will put them top of the league – every fan we have at the Amex can hopefully push that in our favour.

“So make sure you’re at the Amex on Saturday for what should be a really exciting match.”

The early rain should be clearing as play gets under way, with kick-off due at 12.30pm.

The club warned fans that Sussex University and Brighton University were both holding open days so more traffic than usual could be coming and going from the Falmer campuses.

None of this is expected to dampen enthusiasm, with the Albion women winning plaudits as well as points. They earned three victories and suffered one defeat in their first four games of the season.

They are fourth in the table behind second-place Chelsea while Man United are third. Albion are fourth on goal difference although the Blues and the Red Devils have played only three games so far.

The current leaders Manchester City have 10 points from 12 and face Aston Villa tomorrow. City are the only side to have beaten Brighton this season.

Albion’s squad includes forward Nikita Parris, who joined from United last month. Goalkeeper Sophia Baggaley and defender Maria Thorisdottir made the same switch 12 months earlier.

The visitors poached centre back Maya le Tissier from Brighton two years ago and made the England defender their club captain.

And in July this year, Albion top scorer and Norway international Elisabeth Terland signed for United.

Brighton could welcome back defender Poppy Pattinson from a one-match suspension that meant she missed the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend.

With a big crowd behind them, Albion’s women will be looking to build on their impressive start to the season.