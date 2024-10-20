ALTERED IMAGES + VANITY FAIRY – CONCORDE 2 , BRIGHTON 19.10.24

It’s been a few years since I last saw Altered Images play around these parts (the previous time was at Brighton’s Chalk in 2022) and I was really looking forward to seeing them play again tonight at the Concorde 2 on Brighton’s seafront. They are currently embarking on an eleven date UK tour (of which this is the first) and have promised to treat us to a two set performance. The first set will consist of the band playing their third album (‘Bite’) with all of the songs played in chronological order. The second set will be a selection of Altered Images hits and fan favourites.

Formed by former Glasgow schoolmates (and fellow fully paid up Siouxsie & The Banshees fan club members) way back in 1979, Altered Images played their own unique brand of Post/Punk Pop tunes to an admiring local fanbase. Word soon got around that ‘The Banshees’ were about to hit Scotland on tour, so the band promptly sent their debut demo to Fan Club manager, Billy Chainsaw (now a local Brighton resident, incidentally) to ask if their band could support them. That wish was promptly fulfilled, and gave the band their first break and major exposure on the legendary ‘Kaleidoscope’ tour.

The band’s popularity was further bolstered by the support of Radio One DJ John Peel who rewarded them with a much coveted Peel Session in 1980, which resulted in their debut single ‘Dead Pop Stars’ being beamed nationally into many a teenager’s bedroom via transistor radio. Before long, Altered Images signed to Epic Records and recorded their breakthrough debut album ‘Happy Birthday’, with a certain Steve Severin (of Banshees fame) at the controls. The year of 1981 was a big one for the band, which saw their third single ‘Happy Birthday’ reach No.2 in the UK charts, preceded by an unforgettable appearance on ‘Top Of The Pops’ (which placed Clare Grogan and the band firmly in many a teenager’s hearts). As if that wasn’t enough, the band received a ‘Most Promising New Act’ award from Smash Hits magazine, which cemented their popularity and secured their poster space on many a young person’s wall at the time.

The band enjoyed many more hits over the years, including the likes of ‘I Could Be Happy’ and ‘See Those Eyes’ from their second critically acclaimed album, ‘Pinky Blue’ (In fact, they have enjoyed six UK Top 40 hit singles and three Top 30 albums between the years of 1981-83). Of course, how can we not mention Clare Grogan’s memorable acting career, including her breakthrough role as ‘Susan’ in ‘Gregory’s Girl’ (That film also happens to be one of my favourite all time ‘coming of age’ movies). Since then (after a bit of a break), Clare Grogan has been touring the band in different forms and guises, and Altered Images even got round to recording their first album in 38 years recently (‘Maskara Streakz’) to much critical acclaim.

Tonight was all about the third album by the band though, and as a result it has been playing on my stereo for the last few weeks (in order to re-familiarise myself with it). You could almost describe it as the band’s ‘Disco’ album (the opening track most certainly is) but it also features some classic blissed out indie tunes too. It’s not the most obvious album in their repertoire to tour with, but I think that fact makes tonight’s event even more interesting. ‘Bite’ was considered to be essentially the band’s ‘Pop Album’ so I am intrigued in how tonight plays out, as I feel that this is an underrated album by the band.

The clock struck 8:45pm and without further ado, the band took to the stage and launched straight into the ‘Bite’ album opener, ‘Bring Me Closer’. This song has a pop/disco flavour and is almost the best song that Sophie Ellis Bextor never recorded. This song was one of the singles released from the album and It was also a great song to get tonight’s party started. Clare Grogan was glowing in her black dress and shades and her attire looked remarkably similar to the outfit she wore on the album cover. The rest of the five piece band were also suited and booted as they played this song, complete with glitterball reflecting light above their heads.

Clare was in fine form (even though she had a cold) and told us that many years ago, she couldn’t imagine playing these songs in her 40’s (let alone in her 60’s!).The second song was ‘Another Lost Look’ which is more akin to the dreamy post/punk indie that Altered Images are known for. ‘Love To Stay’ slowed things down a bit before the band kicked into overdrive with ‘Now That You’re Here’. This particular tune features a rolling drum beat that wouldn’t look out of place on an Ultravox album (It is a great tune, for sure). Clare said she would try to complete the song without shedding a tear, as the song clearly means alot to her. After getting through this particular song, Clare told us that it was only the second time she had performed this song in 41 years.

One of the highlights of the set for me (and lead off single from the ‘Bite’ album) was the brilliant ‘Don’t Talk To Me About Love’. It features a Giorgio Moroder style keyboard intro and sounds very reminiscent of the mighty ‘Blondie’, so it was no surprise when I discovered that Mike Chapman produced it. He was the man at the controls for Blondie, as well as the likes of all of your favourite Glam Rock songs (The Sweet, Suzi Quatro etc). I’m pleased to say the band did this song justice tonight and the crowd were loving it. The band closed the set with predictably the last song on the ‘Bite’ album, called ‘Change Of Heart’ which is a mellow little number and a fitting way to complete the band’s first set of the night. This song left the audience cheering for more and their wish was soon to be fulfilled, but not before a short interval, giving us ample time to re-water ourselves at the bar.

A rapid ten minutes had passed, before Altered Images took to stage again adorned in various sequinned outfits (clearly ready to party). They launched without further ado, into the joyful ‘I Could Be Happy’, which got the packed room up and ready for a dance and a singalong. Clare was on top form tonight and more than happy to chat to the crowd. Kyle (the drummer) filled in at the last minute for this tour we were told, but it certainly didn’t show. It is always good to mix the old songs in with the new, so the next song was ‘Mascara Streakz’ from their latest album going by the same name. ‘Dead Pop Stars’ was up next and it is probably their most ‘Punk’ song, so of course it’s one of my favourites. Most of the crowd seemed to agree with me, as they danced along and even pogoe-ed to this hypnotic tune. Clare gave this song extra vigour and said she was lucky not to have dislodged her teeth on the microphone stand.

The latest album was once again revisited in the form of ‘Double Reflection’ which Clare told us is all about bullying on social media. Another classic, ‘See Those Eyes’ from Altered Images’ second album (‘Pinky Blue’) was wheeled out next, followed penultimate new song ‘Glitterball’ (written by her neighbour, who just so happens to be Bernard Butler of Suede). What song could possibly end tonight’s proceedings I hear you ask? Well, ‘Happy Birthday’ of course! The crowd were well and truly bouncing at this point and the room was hot and sweaty. Clare and the band took a bow from the stage and thanked us for turning up (The pleasure’s all ours). Clare said that she finds it hard to leave a stage and was literally and comically dragged off the stage by one of the guitarists, accompanied for cheering and giggles from the audience.

Altered Images treated us to two fun packed sets of music tonight and the people of Brighton were not disappointed. They told me ‘I Could Be Happy’ and they were not wrong. ‘Gregory’s Girl’ and the gang (or Clare Grogan and Altered Images to you) celebrated their third album in style, and it is always a joy to hear those hits again too. Long may they continue and keep those hits coming to a discotheque near you.

Altered Images setlist:

Set One:

‘Bring Me Closer’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

‘Another Lost Look’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

‘Love To Stay’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

‘Now That You’re Here’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

‘Don’t Talk To Me About Love’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

‘Stand So Quiet’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

‘Change Of Heart’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

‘Thinking About You’ (from 1983 ‘Bite’ album)

Set Two:

‘I Could Be Happy’ (from 1982 ‘Pinky Blue’ album)

‘Mascara Streakz’ (from 2022 ‘Mascara Streakz’ album)

‘Dead Pop Stars’ (from bonus track edition of 1981 ‘Happy Birthday’ album)

‘Double Reflection’ (from 2022 ‘Mascara Streakz’ album)

‘See Those Eyes’ (from 1982 ‘Pinky Blue’ album)

‘Glitter Ball’ (from 2022 ‘Mascara Streakz’ album)

‘Happy Birthday’ (from 1981 ‘Happy Birthday’ album)

linktr.ee/alteredimages

The opener for tonight was East London’s ‘Vanity Fairy’ who will be opening for Altered Images on six dates of this particular tour of the UK (Brighton, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Birmingham and Leeds). Originally a self described country girl from Suffolk, Daisy Capri has since located her alter ego to London, and brought her entertaining disco ball heavy tunes with her. I was pretty unfamiliar with her work, but Brighton & Hove News has covered her performances on many occasions, including most recently her last minute support to ‘Confidence Man’ at Chalk in Brighton on Wednesday – Review HERE. Her 70’s and 80’s themed performances have got herself noticed on the live circuit, so I was looking forward to seeing her play tonight. She has been likened to Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees in vocal style (as well as Kate Bush), so you can certainly see what her favourite eras were and where her main influences lie. She has recorded many songs over the years, but most notable are her ‘Love From Above’ and ‘Top Of The Pops’ EP’s. She also sounds like the perfect Altered Images support act.

Daisy (or Vanity Fairy, if you prefer) took to the stage wearing a dramatic sequinned head to toe dress, complete with pink ruffles. She is a person that definitely knows how to make an entrance and fill the stage with her performance, with only a ‘Roland’ box of tricks at her feet for company. She began her set as she meant to go on with the disco-tastic ‘Sentimental Lover’ which proved she could sing a falsetto with the best of them. She enjoys banter with the crowd and told us that she would quite like to move to Brighton. She said that everyone likes to live by the sea, but quickly dispelled that notion by mentioning Blackpool (which got me giggling). She mentioned that this was her second performance in this City in a week, and was still buzzing after her Confidence Man support slot. In fact, she has had a busy week by anyone’s standards, as she also supported new indie hopefuls, ‘The Last Dinner Party’ at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Her second song of the night was ‘He Can Be Your Lady’ and I couldn’t help thinking it reminded me of Bat For Lashes turned ‘Disco’ (not a bad thing). ‘Love Of My Life’ was pure Bee Gees worship, proving that she can hold those high notes. Vanity Fairy’s last song of the night was the immensely catchy ‘Top Of The Pops’ in which she leapt from the stage and wandered into the audience, greeted with many a mobile phone to document the occasion. Vanity Fairy’s set was a fun one and I’m sure I will bump into her again. The audience tonight were quite muted at first, but by the end, Daisy had well and truly won them over. If you enjoy your 70’s/80’s disco tunes with a dash of humour in between, then look no further.

Vanity Fairy setlist:

‘Sentimental Lover’ (unreleased)

‘He Can Be Your Lady’ (from 2021 ‘Love From Above’ EP)

‘Vanity’s Dream’ (from 2021 ‘Love From Above’ EP)

‘Superstar’ (from 2021 ‘Love From Above’ EP)

‘Love Of My Life’ (from 2024 ‘Top Of The Pops’ EP)

‘Love Me Right’ (from 2024 ‘Top Of The Pops’ EP)

‘Top Of The Pops’ (from 2024 ‘Top Of The Pops’ EP)

bio.to/vanityfairy