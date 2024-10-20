A man was stabbed in a fight in a Brighton street involving several men late yesterday afternoon (Saturday 19 October).

The man was taken to hospital after a brawl involving several men in Lewes Road, Brighton, at about 5pm.

Sussex Police said that the man’s injuries were not life threatening and he was later released from hospital.

A boy of 17 was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and having a knife.

The teenager remains in police custody.

Sussex Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or any drivers who have dashcam footage of it are asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 983 of 19/10.”