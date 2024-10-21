Today, (21st October) it has been announced that the first Hidden Herd presents new music discovery night of 2025 will be taking place in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Wednesday 29th January and will feature Cucamaras, Shady Baby, Oslo Twins and Wonderbug.

Let’s meet the acts……….

Cucamaras

Nottingham indie/post-punk quartet Cucamaras have been described by Dork as “a band stamping their authority on the next wave of alternative guitar music.” Featured in the NME 100 in 2023, they’ve gained countless spins on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6 Music, who championed their latest EP, ‘Buck Rogers Time’. On the back of the release, the band established themselves as a live force across the UK and Europe too, playing festivals such as The Great Escape, Reeperbahn and Eurosonic. They’ve also previously supported the likes of Sundara Karma, The Amazons and Hotel Lux, as well as selling out headline shows in Nottingham, London, Paris and Barcelona. After finishing recording new music, 2024 has been a seismic year for Cucamaras with another European tour, the band’s US debut at The New Colossus Festival and a jam-packed festival season including Truck Festival, Sziget Festival, All Points East and more.

Shady Baby

Described by So Young Magazine as “fast and free-spirited”, Shady Baby is the garage rock brainchild of Brighton-based Sam Leaver. Forming in 2022, they were rapidly signed to tastemaker label Nice Swan Records after performing just one gig and worked with producer Theo Verney (English Teacher, Lime Garden, Egyptian Blue) to record their debut singles ‘Come To Life’ and ‘Lonely Town’. The band quickly caught the attention of Jack Saunders at BBC Radio 1, John Kennedy at Radio X and BBC Music Introducing amongst others, placing them on the map as one of Brighton’s most exciting new acts. Sold-out headline shows in Brighton and London followed, as well as shows at the Supersonic Club in Paris and as part of the Dork Hype List Tour. They’ve also previously shared stages with Prima Queen, Youth Sector, Been Stellar, Saloon Dion, Hallan, She’s In Parties and more.

Oslo Twins

Previously described by DIY Magazine as “boundary-pushing,” London via Bristol outfit Oslo Twins are entering a new chapter. Led by songwriters Claudia Vulliamy and Eric Davies, and completed by Ed Lyness, Will Snelling and Luke Brown, the band recently followed up their 2023 debut EP ‘Back To Nothing’ (Fascination Street Records) with the comeback single ‘Sally’ on their new label, Half Normal Records. Praised by The Line of Best Fit, the electro-infused track explores fresh sonic territory with its infectious beats and joyful synths. Since their formation, Oslo Twins have also earned support from So Young Magazine, The Independent, Clash Magazine and BBC Radio 6 Music (Steve Lamacq, Huw Stephens, Guy Garvey, Amy Lamé), and have shared the stages English Teacher, The Last Dinner Party, Honeyglaze and a host of other exciting emerging artists.

Wonderbug

South London four-piece Wonderbug are a grungy indie rock band with a magnetic sound. Forming from the ashes of their previous incarnation, the band dropped debut single, ‘Hiding In Plain Sight’ in late 2022, which was produced by Yuri Shibuchi of Honeyglaze and received praise from So Young Magazine for its “delicate layers” and “goosebump-inducing melodies”. Since then, they’ve gigged extensively in the capital and beyond, touring with Britpop favourites The Bluetones and sharing stages with the likes of Langkamer, Flip Top Head, Skydaddy, Legss and Van Zon. Recent second single ‘What A Waste Of Time’ was backed by Hard Of Hearing and was once again championed by So Young Magazine, who heralded its “luxurious slacker feel” and labelled Wonderbug as “part of a golden new troop of indie talent in the capital”.

