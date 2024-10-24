One of Hove’s oldest charities is launching a £1 million fundraiser to redevelop the former church it has used as its HQ for more than 70 years.

Grace Eyre, which supports people with learning disabilities and autism, runs daily sessions at the Montefiore Road building.

It’s also a venue for community events such as the inclusive club night Purple Clubhouse, various Brighton Fringe productions at its Purple Playhouse theatre and – each May – an Artists Open House exhibition.

The charity says it’s now in urgent need of modernisation and improvement and hopes to launch a regeneration project early next year.

It wants to build eight flats for independent living and an arts centre with a theatre and cafe.

Chief executive Eva Eriksson said: “We are very excited to be so close to our long-awaited Big Build, which will be transformative and create hundreds of new opportunities for the people we support, now and in the future.

“But we need our community to rally together to be able to make our plans a reality. Every donation will bring us one step closer to unlocking the potential of our building. Please help us by donating today.”

Kirsty Pentecost, Grace Eyre Trustee and Ambassador, said: “I can’t wait for the Big Build to happen as the new building will be so much more accessible with Active Lives and the theatre all on the ground floor, as well as eight accessible flats.

“It’s exciting to see how the space will evolve. Please donate to help us build the future.”

Every donation will contribute to an inspiring and inclusive space for people with a learning disability and autistic people to learn new skills, gain confidence and increase their independence.

Visit www.grace-eyre.org/bigbuild to find out more and make your donation.