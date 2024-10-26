The mayor of Brighton and Hove is to host a ceremony at the India Gate entrance to the Royal Pavilion tomorrow (Sunday 27 October) at 2pm.

Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, who became mayor in May, is holding the event to honour the service and sacrifices of millions of soldiers from Undivided India in the two world wars in the 20th century.

They came to the aid of Britain from across Undivided India – including modern-day India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar which is also known as Burma.

The new annual commemoration will be hosted by the mayor along with members of the Brighton and Hove Multicultural Group.

The community event – which is hoped will take place every year – has been organised in partnership with Brighton and Hove Museums and is supported by Brighton and Hove City Council. The public are welcome to attend.

The new commemoration follows events during and after the First World War when temporary hospitals were set up in Brighton and some 12,000 injured Indian soldiers came for treatment and to convalesce.

The sites included the Royal Pavilion, the Dome and the Corn Exchange as well as the workhouse, now known as Brighton General Hospital, and the old York Place School which became part of the further education college and was demolished a few years ago.

Those who passed through the Indian hospitals are remembered by two memorials in Brighton – the Chattri, on the Downs, just north of Patcham, and the India Gate at the southern entrance to the Royal Pavilion Gardens.

The India Gate was presented to the people of Brighton by the “princes and people of India” as a gesture of thanks for the care provided by the town to those injured on the western front.

It was unveiled by the Maharaja of Patiala in October 1921. At the opening ceremony, the Maharajah talked of the sacrifices made by Indian men and spoke of “Dr Brighton”, a popular reference to the town’s reputation as a place of healing.

He mentioned “Brighton’s abounding hospitality” and said that the town’s fame as a healer “was talked of in many hundreds of remote Indian villages”.

The council said that the millions of soldiers from Undivided India played a significant role in ensuring victory in both world wars.

It said: “While their contribution is recognised in Remembrance Day events in the city, this new annual multi-faith event aims to build greater awareness of the role our South Asian soldiers played in the war effort, reflecting the diverse religious communities of the sub-continent.”

Councillor Asaduzzaman, Brighton and Hove’s first South Asian mayor, said: “I am delighted to be hosting the first Undivided India Gate Commemoration which is set to become an annual event in our welcoming and inclusive city.

“Soldiers from across South Asia are a key part of our city’s history. Focusing on our shared heritage – and acknowledging the sacrifices they and others made – fosters a strong sense of community.

“It serves as a bridge to connect people from diverse backgrounds, promote understanding and break down social barriers.”