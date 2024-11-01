A beach bar and café operator is waiting to hear whether he will be granted a drinks licence for his new premises on Hove seafront.

Jack Cregan, 39, of the Crafthouse Collective Ltd, told a council licensing panel that he and his company wanted the venue, Babble, to be somewhere that had the support of their neighbours.

The licensing panel hearing was held because objections were received from 11 people living in Fairlawns, a block of flats across the road, in Kingsway.

The premises licence, if granted, would allow Babble to sell alcohol, serve late-night refreshment and play live and recorded music at the new food and drink venue.

The bar and café is based in the recently completed outdoor sports hub at Hove Beach Park, the section of Hove seafront currently undergoing a £13 million revamp.

Brighton and Hove City Council licensing officer Emily Fountain said that, after discussions with the those behind the 11 objections, nine were withdrawn.

Of the two remaining objections, one appeared to be related to the planning permission for the building, rather than the licence application, the panel was told.

The objection came from a couple who complained that the building blocked their view and that they had been told that it would be made of glass – but it wasn’t.

The couple said: “We are already having trouble with people getting drunk and sleeping in our communal hallways.”

Another of the original objections said: “There is already another building nearby … which plays music late into the night.”

And another neighbour, citing safety and security concerns and worries about noise and light pollution, said: “On several occasions while sitting on my balcony during daylight hours and evenings, I have witnessed people crossing the lawn to urinate out of site in our hedges.

“I have challenged this but received nothing but abuse. It is unhygienic for me and other garden workers to have to work in other people’s toilet because they can’t be bothered to find a public facility.”

Mr Cregan said that he had tried to contact the other remaining objector, Francesca Granato, but had so far been unable to reach her.

He offered to be the point of contact for neighbours in the event of any noise, disturbance or anti-social behaviour linked to the premises.

The premises are expected to be open from 8am each day, closing at midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11pm every other night. Drink sales would start from 11am.

Mr Cregan told the licensing panel, made up of three councillors, that he lived in the area and said: “There are bars and restaurants that are open until much later.”

The venue is expected to be able to seat about 100 customers inside and a similar number outside although the layout has yet to be finalised.

The outdoor seating area would close at 10pm, according to Mr Cregan, one of the founders of Bison Beer.

He told the licensing panel today (Friday 1 November) that his business operated the beach bar at Sea Lanes, in Kemp Town, from sun up to sun down without any problems.

And while the venue would have speakers outside, to play amplified music, “they will be pointing south,” towards the sea, he said.

The off-sales aspect of the licence would be similar to nearby Rockwater’s, he said, adding that a kiosk on the south side, overlooking the sea, would sell coffee in the morning and beer and wine in the evening.

The meeting papers said: “This is a full licence application for the Hove Beach Park development which is in partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council.

“The venue will serve as an all-inclusive hub for leisure activities, including sand sports, tennis, padel, bike track, skate park, personal training, yoga with associated café, bar and kitchen operations.

“Refreshments are provided with a keen focus on local produce alongside healthy and accessible food offerings and beverages sourced from Sussex suppliers where possible.

“The target market is local residents who appreciate quality over quantity and tourists who want to get a taste for life in Brighton and Hove as a local.

“Our objective is to complement the park and provide great hospitality to anyone enjoying the leisure activities in a responsible fashion.

“And our track record at Sea Lanes should reflect our dedication to being a valued part of the local community.”

The three councillors – Julie Cattell, John Hewitt and Tobias Sheard – retired to reach their decision which should be made public within five working days.