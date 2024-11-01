Four people, including youths, were injured last night after fireworks were set off at a Brighton burger bar.

Wendy’s in Western Road was cordoned off after emergency services were called to reports of a firework explosion there at about 8.30pm.

One person was taken to the Royal Sussex by paramedics and three others who were assessed as having minor injuries to the Royal Alex – the children’s hospital next door.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report at around 8.30pm on Thursday (31 October) that people had been injured at Wendy’s in Western Road, Brighton.

“It was reported that four people sustained burns following an incident in the restaurant’s toilet area.

“Although their injuries are considered serious, they remain in a stable condition and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“A temporary road closure was implemented in Western Road to allow emergency vehicles to attend the scene. This has since been lifted.

“Police presence is currently enhanced in the area, and we ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to report it online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1241 of 31/10.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at appox 8.30pm last night to reports of a firework explosion at Wendy’s Restaurant in Brighton.

“Ambulance crews assessed four casualties at the scene before one patient was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“Three more patients were transported to Royal Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries.”

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.28pm to reports of an incident at Wendy’s on Western Road in Brighton.

“Three fire engines, an aerial Appliance and specialist officers attended and assisted our emergency services partners in making a property safe.

“ESFRS left the scene shortly after 10.15pm and Sussex Police remained on scene as the lead agency at that time.”