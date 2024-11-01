Closing the second weekend of 2025 ‘On The Beach’ summer festival, will be the Kaiser Chiefs who will be headlining on the iconic Brighton Beach on Sunday 27th July in association with Radio X, with more acts still to be announced.

To celebrate 20 years of their iconic debut album ‘Employment’, Yorkshire indie icons Kaiser Chiefs announce 20th anniversary celebration shows for next summer, including Brighton Beach.

Kaiser Chiefs said: “20 years ago, a brand new song by a brand new band was released. ‘I Predict A Riot’ was the start of something really special for some musicians from Leeds. And the album that followed, ‘Employment’, changed our lives and has soundtracked the lives of millions of others since 2005. In 2025 we are saluting 20 years of that album and everyone is invited. Come celebrate the 2000’s, loving everything less & less and stripey blazers taking over the world. See you all next year.”

Released in March 2005, the seven-times Platinum and multi-award winning ‘Employment’ remains the biggest ever selling record from a Leeds artist, with hits from the record like ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Oh My God’ becoming anthems for the city; forever intertwined with Leeds life, culture, football and more.

This celebratory day follows 20 years of Bloc Party who play the week before on Sunday 20th July, marking one of the great eras of British indie music at one of Britain’s most iconic beaches.

Pre-sale ticket release: Thursday 7th November – 9am

General sale: Friday 8th November – 9am

Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton’s seafront, ‘On The Beach’ is now entering its fifth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines and The Kooks. ‘On The Beach’ is already having a huge impact on the UK’s festival circuit.

2025 marks the third year in a row that Radio X has partnered with ‘On The Beach.’ In 2023, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Royal Blood both played memorable headline shows on the iconic Brighton seafront, with further performances from You Me At Six, The Vaccines, The Coral, and more. Last summer, The Kooks and legendary British indie band The Libertines headlined the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend respectively, with artists like Kate Nash and Futureheads also featured on the bill.

Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation. Fronted by the charismatic Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band have had a string of anthemic hits such as ‘Oh My God’, ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’, ‘Never Miss A Beat’ and ‘Hole In My Soul’.

The band have released 8 original studio albums which includes their Mercury nominated debut, ‘Employment’ which sold over 2 million copies. Its No.1 follow up, ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’, which went twice-platinum in the UK alone and ‘Education Education Education And War’ which entered the UK Album Charts at No.1.

They have achieved top ten singles including the infamous No.1 hit ‘Ruby’, 3 Brit Awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year, toured with U2, Foo Fighters and Green Day and sold 8 million albums.

“We might never get to the point where we can sit in an armchair with our arms behind our heads and go: ‘lads, we’ve done it’. But at the same time, maybe that’s why, years later, Kaiser Chiefs are still here.”

