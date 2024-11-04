Neighbours have objected to a tennis club’s plans to put up floodlights covering three courts but they are outnumbered by those supporting the scheme.

Thirteen objections were sent to Brighton and Hove City Council about Dyke Park Tennis Club’s plans for 10 floodlights, each 26ft (8m) high.

But a report to the council’s Planning Committee said that 41 comments were received in support of the proposal.

The report recommends that councillors grant planning permission when the application is due to be decided on Wednesday (6 November) at a meeting at Hove Town Hall.

The tennis club said in its application that from the middle of September to the end of March the shorter days prevented members with full-time jobs from being able to use the courts, except at weekends.

The club, in Dyke Road Park, Dyke Road, Hove, has 120 members, with floodlighting expected to boost numbers, and the courts are available to the public on a pay-to-play basis. Floodlights could boost after-school opportunities.

The proposed floodlights would be used on week nights and weekend evenings when required from dusk until 9pm and on winter mornings from 7am.

Light pollution would be reduced by using integral internal louvres to direct light at the court only.

The application said: “The increased community access to three floodlit courts will result in a significant increase in public pay-to-play opportunity and to utilise the courts throughout the year.

“It is anticipated the proposals will also result in club membership growth for all membership groups.

“It will result in the opportunity to run after-school tennis lessons and group coaching all year round.”

Several objectors, whose details were redacted by the council, have raised concerns about the possible effect on bats in the area.

One anonymous objector said: “Dark skies are a neglected issue. This has an impact on wildlife particularly so close to open areas and parkland.

“(It is) especially detrimental to nocturnal wildlife such as bats. These pylons are unsightly.”

Neighbours in nearby flats, many living in Park Lodge, have also objected to the plans, citing the impact on wildlife.

A supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “I am excited about the prospect of the extended playing time that the floodlit courts will provide.

“It will be particularly positive for school kids who will be able to attend coached sessions over the winter months.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm on Wednesday (6 November) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.