A Brighton school has been rated good by education watchdog Ofsted five years after inspectors said that it was “inadequate”.

Moulsecoomb Primary School was forced to become an academy after a damning report in 2019 and became part of the Pioneer Academy Trust three years ago.

The trust said today (Tuesday 5 November) that it was thrilled that the school was now rated good in every inspection category after an inspection last month.

It said that staff, pupils and parents were delighted that the official inspectors said that the school was “friendly and inclusive” with “high ambition” for all children.

Ofsted said that pupils were “happy and proud”, pastoral care was “impressive” and there was “high ambition” for all pupils, particularly disadvantaged pupils or those with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The school said that other highlights in the report included

Improved achievement across subjects, with particular success in reading

Teachers check how much pupils have learnt and provide frequent catch-up opportunities, ensuring that no one is left behind

The “Pioneer Passport” guarantees an array of life experiences for all, including theatre visits, choir performances and residential trips

“Family Fridays” celebrate pupils’ efforts as parents and carers visit classrooms to see their work

Behaviour at playtime and lunchtime is “joyous”

The school has worked tirelessly to improve attendance

Sport is a strength, enriched by wider opportunities such as the inspirational table tennis club, with boys and girls valuing equal opportunities to shine when as represent the school in various events

Leaders at every level share a vision that everyone is welcome and included at their school

Head teacher Adam Sutton said: “We are very proud of our school and delighted that this report reflects the immense progress that has been made and our nurturing and supportive ethos.

“Thank you to our whole staff team, pupils, parents and all our supporters. The support we have received from the Pioneer Academy has truly enabled our whole school to thrive.”

Pioneer Academy chief executive Lee Mason-Ellis said: “I am absolutely delighted that everything Moulsecoomb Primary has achieved is reflected in Ofsted’s latest report.

“Thank you to all our staff for their dedication to providing the best possible education and care and thank you to all Moulsecoomb’s pupils, parents and carers and wider community for their support.

“We are looking forward to continuing to support Moulsecoomb Primary School to deliver a brilliant educational experience for every child.”

The school has retained considerable support despite the challenges of becoming an academy which proved divisive, with many protesting and signing petitions objecting to the move. Most local politicians were also against the change.

And like many neighbouring schools, Moulsecoomb Primary also has a struggle with pupil numbers, with significantly fewer than five years ago. Since 2019, the number has dropped from 283 to 152.

But today the focus of all those involved with the school appears to be the plaudits and on taking pride in Ofsted’s seal of approval.