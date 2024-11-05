The joint governing body of two Hove schools is proposing that they join an academy trust and is preparing to start a consultation with parents, staff and the wider community.

The schools – West Hove Infant School and Hove Junior School – formed the Hove Learning Federation three years ago and could soon become part of the Aurora Academies Trust.

Aurora already runs City Academy Whitehawk which was created after Whitehawk Primary School was rated “inadequate” by the official watchdog Ofsted. The primary is now outstanding on most measures.

West Hove Infant School currently has an outstanding Ofsted rating while Hove Junior School is graded good.

If the Hove Learning Federation joins an academy trust, it would follow moves by other nearby schools such as West Blatchington Primary School, Hangleton Primary School and Benfield Primary School.

Two other nearby schools are also academies, having been set up as “free schools”. They are the Bilingual Primary School and the King’s School which caters for 11 to 18-year-olds.

West Hove Infant School and Hove Junior School, between them, have almost 1,200 pupils and operate from three sites – in School Road, Portland Road and Holland Road.

A message earlier today (Tuesday 5 November) said that the Hove Learning Federation had agreed to consult the schools’ stakeholders, including parents, teachers and members of the local community.

The federation was giving all stakeholders “advance notice” of a statutory consultation starting next Tuesday (12 November) and ending on Tuesday 10 December.

The governors said: “This is a well-considered decision and we believe this partnership is the best option for our schools’ future success.

“We are committed to maintaining our ethos and values, ensuring every child thrives academically and personally.

“The decision to explore joining an academy is driven by the need for long-term financial and operational sustainability in an increasingly challenging educational environment.

“Joining Aurora will ensure the school’s future and continued excellence in education.

“The consultation process is open and transparent, with input from all stakeholders, and the school will retain its identity, culture and close ties to the community.

“The schools’ commitment to inclusive education remains unchanged.

“This partnership will strengthen our ability to maintain high standards of for all pupils and help us better meet the changing needs of our community, ensuring our two schools continue to adapt and thrive.”

In June, Brighton and Hove City Council suggested that schools could “federate” – or join forces – as a way of tackling their financial shortfalls and falling pupil numbers at a summit at the county cricket ground, in Hove.

Heads subsequently walked out of a meeting with the council to discuss the idea which was aimed in part at finding ways to share some costs.

But today officials were holding an event with school governors from across Brighton and Hove to share more information about the proposal at Hove Town Hall.

Previously, the Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, said that pupil numbers were falling, leaving schools with too many unfilled places.

Schools are mainly funded per pupil. And as a result of the spare places, a growing number of schools have a financial deficit, potentially leaving the council to pick up the bill.

West Hove Infant School has 360 children at its School Road site, with a published admission number – or PAN – of 120, according to the council website. At Holland Road, it has 126 children, with a PAN of 60.

Hove Junior School has 505 pupils at its Portland Road site, with a PAN of 128. At Holland Road, the school has 186 children, with a PAN of 64.

As such, the Hove Learning Federation has 1,177 pupils on roll, making it – in effect – the biggest state primary school in Brighton and Hove.

Its current PAN suggests that pupil numbers should be 1,300, meaning that about 10 per cent classroom places are unfilled.

This affects the finances. The infant school carried forward a “licensed deficit” of more than 520,000 into the current financial year, up from almost £210,000 a year earlier.

The junior school started the financial year with a licensed deficit of £67,000, up from £25,000 a year earlier.

More than half the schools in Brighton and Hove have licensed deficits as they and the council try to grapple with the falling number of children living in the area.