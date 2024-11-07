A Brighton firm’s controversial plans to build an 18-storey block of flats in Newhaven have been deferred for a third time.

Yesterday (Wednesday 6 November), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered proposals for 126 flats and duplexes on land in Beach Road, near the entrance of the port.

The plans were due to be decided on two previous occasions this year but were deferred without discussion both times at the request of the applicant KSD Support Services.

While there was detailed discussion of the plans this time, committee members opted to defer their decision in the hope of reducing the height of the 18-storey tower at the heart of the scheme.

Several committee members had raised concerns about the height of the tower during the debate, including Green councillor Becky Francomb.

She said: “What I am hearing is that people welcome some development of the area but it is the tower that is the sticking point.

“This has been described as a landmark and bold. One person’s bold is another out-of-character and overbearing. Certainly, that is what I am hearing from local residents.

“It has been described as a landmark building. To me a landmark building is a building of historical or cultural importance, often one with public access. Something like Spinnaker Tower, for example.”

A similar view was shared by Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Mellor who said: “I share with many of my colleagues the reservations expressed about the height of this building.

“I’m minded to say that one man’s landmark is another man’s eyesore – and can’t help feeling that perhaps something lower might have gained more support from this committee that really wants to see development on the east side of Newhaven and on brownfield sites in particular.”

The proposed height was criticised in many of the 197 letters of objection that neighbours sent to the council although there were other concerns.

Newhaven Lib Dems submitted a petition objecting to the scheme, with 187 signatures, also criticising the proposed height.

As it became clear that members were not prepared to support the recommendation to grant planning permission, officials suggested deferring a decision. Any design changes would go out for further public consultation.

The previous deferrals were at the applicant’s request. The first, in April, followed KSD’s concerns about the absence of final comments from East Sussex County Council’s highways department.

The second deferral, in September, came after KSD said that it wanted to submit “a more full and rounded application” which specifically addressed concerns around noise.

The committee yesterday raised a number of other concerns including parking, noise and smells – and the lack of any affordable housing. These were not specifically linked to the deferral.

On affordable housing, officials warned members that evidence about financial viability – provided by the applicant and checked by an independent assessor – meant that this would not be an appropriate reason for refusing the scheme.

For further information, see application reference LW/23/0304 on the Lewes District Council website.