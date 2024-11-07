Three women have been arrested by police investigating a suspected dognapping after the disappearance of Misty the chihuahua.

The dog was reported to have been stolen from a property in Hangleton in April and hasn’t been seen since.

As well sharing news of the arrests, Sussex Police issued an appeal for the public’s help to trace the pet.

The theft was reported at a time when chihuahuas were being advertised for sale online for four-figure sums.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Wednesday 6 November): “Police investigating the suspected theft of a dog from Hove are appealing for further information.

“The chihuahua named Misty was reported stolen from an address in Barnet Way, Hove, in April.

“A 38-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested in suspicion of theft by finding and fraud by false representation in June.

“Last month, we made two further arrests of women aged 64 and 53, both from Brighton, in connection with the investigation.

“Officers wish to trace the dog and believe Misty may be in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1076 of 24/04.”