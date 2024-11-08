Melting Vinyl and Innerstrings have announced details of the Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2025. This time around the festival will be taking place across two days instead of one and the dates for your diary are Friday 17th & Saturday 18th January 2025. This time around it will be taking place at Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1XS.

As with previous years, there will be dazzling visuals for the eyes and absorbing psych music for the ears, thus giving your senses the psych you will need. The ancient setting of Lewes is the ideal location for this popular annual festival that always sells out in super-quick time. The 2025 fest will be bringing together a wide variety of acts under the psych umbrella. As ever, international visual artist Innerstrings will be bringing the visuals, turning both rooms into a bath of swirling liquid light, not unlike being in a giant lava lamp.

Since 2009, Lewes Psych Fest is known for its mind-expansive lineups with a range of psych wonders from Brighton and beyond. This year will be no different with even more rule-breakers and genre-defyers than ever before. Expect to hear a mix of psych-folk dreamy production on Friday night with local luminaries and Lush/Aircooled band members. On Saturday the dial changes to psych 70’s dynamic guitar, hauntological fuzz-rock mesmerising harmonies and psych infused driving electronic rhythms from Scotland through to Wales and back to the south-east of England from members of Wolf People and Gruff Rhys band etc. This is merely a glance at some of the diverse and distinctive artists performing at this year’s event.

Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2025 lineup at The Con Club:

Friday 17th January:

Miki Berenyi Trio

Gwenifer Raymond

Sairie

Saturday 18th January:

Helicon

Floral Image

Large Plants

Bitw

+ Further artists to be announced..

Tickets go on sale at 10am today (Friday 8th November) and are available HERE.

Brighton & Hove News review of this year’s Lewes Psych Fest from back in January can be found HERE.