Brighton host the Premier League champions Manchester City with Matt O’Riley and Joao Pedro back to the match-day squad, albeit both on the bench.

Lewis Dunk is still absent but, up front, the favored partnership continues between Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck who also captains the side.

Kaoru Mitoma starts as does Pervis Estupinan.

In fact, Albion have made just one change to the starting XI against Liverpool, with injured Ferdi Kadioglu replaced by Simon Adingra.

The Seagulls could climb into the Champions League places with a win.

Pep Guardiola’s side, having lost their past three matches in all competitions, could go back to the top of the table if they take the points today.

Erling Haaland is in the visitors’ starting line up but he is far from the only danger man in a side that also includes Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden as well as Kyle Walker, still pacy at 34.