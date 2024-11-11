A new beach-front venue called Babble has been granted a drinks licence and can stay open until midnight.

Eleven people living in Fairlawns, a block of flats across the road from the new building, in Kingsway, Hove, objected to the application.

But Jack Cregan, 39, of the Crafthouse Collective Ltd, persuaded a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel to grant the application at a hearing on Friday 1 November

The bar and café is based in the recently completed outdoor sports hub at Hove Beach Park, the section of Hove seafront currently undergoing a £13 million revamp.

After discussions with the neighbours, nine withdrew their objections, the licensing panel of three councillors was told.

Mr Cregan offered to be the point of contact for neighbours in the event of any noise, disturbance or anti-social behaviour linked to the premises.

The council said in its decision letter: “We prefer to treat the application on its own merits.

“We welcome the applicant’s active engagement with the police, environmental health and local residents, culminating in a comprehensive set of agreed conditions.

“In our view, these address residents’ objections.”

The panel – councillors Julie Cattell, John Hewitt and Tobias Sheard – did not add a condition about maintaining regular contact with Fairlawns residents but made it clear that it was their expectation.

The decision letter also noted that many of the representations related to planning matters but these are governed by a separate regime to licensing.

The part of the licence covering off-sales would be similar to nearby Rockwater’s with a kiosk on the south side, overlooking the sea, selling coffee in the morning and beer and wine in the evening.

The meeting papers said: “This is a full licence application for the Hove Beach Park development which is in partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council.

“The venue will serve as an all-inclusive hub for leisure activities, including sand sports, tennis, padel, bike track, skate park, personal training, yoga with associated café, bar and kitchen operations.

“Refreshments are provided with a keen focus on local produce alongside healthy and accessible food offerings and beverages sourced from Sussex suppliers where possible.

“The target market is local residents who appreciate quality over quantity and tourists who want to get a taste for life in Brighton and Hove as a local.”