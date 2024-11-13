A Brighton drug dealer has been jailed after armed police caught him delivering cocaine by taxi in Hove last month.

Sussex police said that Erblind Daxha, 28, was stopped by plain-clothes officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU).

The force said: “Daxha was seen acting suspiciously. When the vehicle was stopped, he tried to drop cocaine into the taxi, hidden in a small plastic egg.

“He denied the drugs were his but officers found another plastic egg containing cocaine wraps in Daxha’s jacket pocket.”

Daxha, who used to live near The Level, in Ditchling Road, on the corner of Rose Hill Close, Brighton, was brought before a judge last week.

He pleaded guilty to having a class A drug with intent to supply when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Monday 4 November.

The court was told that firearms officers stopped a Brighton and Hove taxi in Cromwell Road, Hove, on Friday 4 October.

Sussex Police said: “Officers saw Daxha discard the plastic egg container into the taxi.

“He claimed the package was not his own but the second container was found in his pocket.

“Daxha later attempted to claim the items were not his and he had only picked them up because he was curious.

“But TFU officers had seen him acting suspiciously, using the taxi to take him from one customer to another.”

Judge Gary Lucie jailed Daxha for two years and two months.

Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit continue to play a critical role to keep the public safe.

“When they aren’t responding to serious or violent incidents, they prioritise catching offenders, including for drugs and other offences, using a variety of tactics, skills and experience.

“This has resulted in dozens of arrests so far this year.

“Officers are determined to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“We are pleased that Daxha had no choice but to plead guilty when this matter came to court.”