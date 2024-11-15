Pensioners struggling with their energy bills this winter can apply to the council for a grant.

Brighton and Hove City Council is also urging residents to check if they are eligible for pension credit, as this year only those receiving the benefit will be eligible for the winter fuel payment.

Successful pension credit claims put in before 21 December will be back-dated, meaning residents will be able to receive this year’s winter fuel payment.

All pensioners will be able to apply for help directly from the council in the form of a one-off grant to help with energy bills.

Councillor Mitchie Alexander, chair of the council’s new Poverty Reduction Steering Group, said: “We’ve launched the Brighton and Hove Fuel Payment to support older residents struggling with energy costs this winter. We’re also very keen to make sure everyone eligible for Pension Credit is able to claim it.

“We’ve put in place up a new team who can help check eligibility for pension credit, provide direct financial help with energy costs and wider advice on keeping warm this winter.

“The support comes through our Fairness Fund, a key part of our action plan to support communities in the city who are struggling with the cost of living.

“We very much welcome the news that the government will be continuing the Household Support Fund, so we can continue to provide that vital support.”

Pensioners wanting to apply need to fill out his online form or call the Community Hub helpline on 01273 293117 and select option 2.

The helpline is open from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

You can check your elibility for pension credit using the government’s online calculator here.