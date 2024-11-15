Brighton Pavilion is launching another crowdfunder for repairs to one of its onion domes after the damage was found to be worse than first thought.

An urgent appeal in August, when the damage was first discoveed, raised almost £30,000 in just three days.

But now work has begun, Brighton and Hove Museums, which looks after the palace, has been told the extent of the wood rot is a lot worse than initially anticipated and will cost much more to restore properly.

The appeal has now been reopened with the hope another £50,000 can be raised to restore it.

The trust’s chief executive Hedley Swain said: “We were so overwhelmed by the public’s response in the summer when we asked for donations.

“Unfortunately, as is often the way with building work, the damage is so much worse than we imagined.

“As the weather gets worse, we are up against time to get it repaired and although it is very hard for us to come back again to ask for help, we have to.

“We would be so grateful if anyone can contribute to our fund online and I can say that their help will contribute to the building looking fantastic for many years to come.”

Running costs for heritage venues are an ongoing concern for operators across the UK and beyond, especially with rising costs for electricity, supplies and repairs.

It costs around £900,000 a year to look after the 200-year-old Royal Pavilion, without the addition of repairs, renovations and upgrading.

Brighton and Hove Museums is a registered charity that relies on donations, grants and admissions to operate its five heritage venues which include the Royal Pavilion, Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, Preston Manor & Garden, Booth Museum of Natural History and Hove Museum of Creativity.

