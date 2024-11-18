Tramhaus, who have just dropped their ‘First Exit’ album (check it out HERE), is the daring post punk sensation from the restless and ever-innovative city of Rotterdam. In the span of its relatively short existence, Tramhaus has managed to make a name far beyond the borders of their hometown. Marked by their joyous and energetic experience, the band has proven to be able to convey this message both in live and recorded settings. The music of Tramhaus feels like a soundtrack to a vivacious, mysterious, and dangerous story. There is no room to lean back as the band takes you with them in a drag race full of emotions and euphoria driven by streamlined, fiery songs mixed with fragile and abstract tones. This whole spectacle is fueled by the near-symbiotic relationship between the five band members.

Tramhaus played in Brighton last year as part of The Great Escape, here are our two reviews…

Tramhaus at Waterbear Venue, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23:

Next on at the ‘Dutch Music Export’ showcase at Waterbear are Rotterdam’s Tramhaus. They are a lively five-piece, and they look like they mean business. Lukas is on vocals, a tall, wiry figure with a striking mullet and ‘tash combo. Nadia on guitar wears a black boiler suit, and has a demeanour that brooks no argument. Julia on bass has a punky look with a tartan skirt, and Micha and Jim are on guitar and drums respectively. Opener ‘Marwan’ has an intense chug, overlaid with a Buzzcocks-style lead line. ‘Seduction Destruction’ has a slow and atmospheric introduction that somehow ends up in a screaming crescendo. Lukas is doing a manic wriggling dance. ‘The Goat’ lays chiming guitar over a bass throb, and I particularly like ‘Make It Happen’, with its “Welcome to the Wild West” lyrical motif, and some tasty plectrum slides down the strings. Lukas is getting a sort of Leslie speaker effect on his vocal by waving his SM57 mic in front of his mouth. ‘Beep Beep’ is urgent, and unsurprisingly performed with an imaginary steering wheel. This extremely enjoyable set concludes with the thrashy ‘Karen Is A Punk’. It’s the first time in the UK for Tramhaus, and I very much hope they come back soon.

(Richie Nice)

Tramhaus at Three Wise Cats, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23:

Tramhaus are a five-piece post-punk band from Rotterdam. Vocalist Lukas Pasman is clearly a graduate of the Jim Morrison Academy for Rock Frontmen. He has the moves off to a tee. To be fair, he also has a certain amount of natural charisma. In addition he has a questionable ginger moustache. My neighbour in the audience is convinced that it is fake and wants to get up on stage and rip it off. I suspect that she may have been consuming alcohol. Opening song ‘Marwal’ is fast and furious with a cataclysmic ending. This song on its own causes a mosh pit to erupt. Second song ‘Seduction’ starts slowly, so slowly that vocalist Pasman starts singing sitting down. It soon gets heavier and the mosh pit starts again, and doesn’t stop till the end of Tramhaus’s set. At the end of the gig I feel like I’ve just played a particularly tough rugby match. This is actually testament to what a great live band Tramhaus are. Sadly they have no further UK dates booked at the moment. Surely there’s a promoter with some decent musical taste who could do something about that?

(Mark Kelly)

Tramhaus will be appearing at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton this Thursday 21st November, courtesy of Acid Box promoters. Support will come from Ideal Living. There are still currently tickets available to purchase from HERE.

linktr.ee/Tramhaus