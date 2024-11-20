Today it has been announced that there will be a ‘Hidden Herd All-Dayer’ new music discovery event at the Green Door Store in Brighton on Saturday 1st March which will be spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems.

The stellar lineup features: Baba Ali, The DSM IV, Porchlight, Car Boot Sale, Lonnie Gunn, Sad Dads, Francis Pig, Weaving In Purgatory and Triple Drain.

This day-long sonic voyage of new music discovery will commence at the Green Door Store 1:00pm and run until 10:15pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchase from HERE.

Fancy checking out the acts beforehand? Then follow all of the links below and get a feel of what terrific sounds you can expect to hear on the day!

Baba Ali – linktr.ee/babaalimusic

The DSM IV – linktr.ee/thedsmiv

Porchlight – linktr.ee/porchlightporchlight

Car Boot Sale – linktr.ee/carbootsale

Lonnie Gunn – www.youtube.com/@lonniegunnbulliedme

Sad Dads – linktr.ee/mysaddads

Francis Pig – www.instagram.com/francisxpig

Weaving In Purgatory – www.instagram.com/weaving_in_purgatory

Triple Drain – linktr.ee/tripledrain