Bournemouth 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

A resolute performance saw Albion see off the Cherries with only ten men for the last half and hour.

Joao Pedro gave the Seagulls the lead inside four minutes – great link up play from Georgino Rutter and Danny Welbeck presented the Brazilian with little more than a two in for 0-1

Bournemouth enjoyed a lot of possession and Evanilson forced a good save from Bart Verbruggen.

Evanilson did score for Bournemouth just before half time but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Albion doubled their lead after a 1-2 exchange between between and Mitoma on 49 minutes.

Ten minutes later Carlos Baleba was sent off for a second bookable offence and Albion were under the cosh.

It wasn’t however, until 93 minutes when David Brookes top pokes Bournemouth back in it – but Albion held in despite Antoine Semenyo smashing the bar in the last minute of added on time.