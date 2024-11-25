A former Brighton journalist turned cancer campaigner is calling on MPs to back a crackdown on smoking and vaping in a vote scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday 26 November).

Lynn Daly, from Cancer Research UK, said that MPs would “have people’s lives in their hands” in the key vote on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill

The bill is intended to make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born in or after 2009. It also includes powers to extend smoke-free spaces and bring in a licensing scheme for tobacco and vapes.

Cancer Research UK said: “Smoking will cause around 36,300 cancer cases in the south east over the next five years if trends continue, new analysis by Cancer Research UK has revealed.

“(The bill) could have a profound effect in the region where it’s estimated tobacco is responsible for around 4,700 cancer deaths each year. Across the UK, tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death.

“As MPs prepare to debate the bill during its second reading, Cancer Research UK points to this moment as an historic opportunity to help prevent cancers, alleviate pressures on an already overstretched NHS and pave the way for a smoke-free UK.”

Ms Daly said: “MPs across the region have people’s lives in their hands.

“Tobacco kills up to two thirds of its users so nothing would have a bigger impact on reducing the number of preventable deaths in the south east than helping to end smoking.

“We know that smoking rates go down with government intervention. Raising the age of sale of tobacco products and funding ‘stop smoking’ services will help to protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill could be one of the most impactful public health interventions in our lifetime.

“That’s why we’re urging all MPs to vote for a future free from the harms of tobacco and help create a lasting legacy for our young people we can all be proud of.”