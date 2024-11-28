Step into The Coconut Island, Brighton’s newest gem, where every bite feels like a journey to the heart of Sri Lanka.

For Keith, the Founder, Coconut Island isn’t just a restaurant it’s an island escape. Keith, is a food lover from Sri Lanka’s northern region, had a deep-rooted passion for authentic Sri Lankan flavours and spent his time seeking out the best dishes the world had to offer.

He was not only a food lover but also a music enthusiast, well known for blending food and music to create an unforgettable atmosphere. Throughout his culinary journey, he realised that the combination of Sri Lankan cuisine and vibrant vibes was missing in the UK, and he was determined to bring it to the heart of Brighton.

Keith the Founder said “The Coconut Island is more than a restaurant—it’s my way of sharing the heart of Sri Lanka with Brighton. Every dish, every beat of the music, every detail here is crafted to transport our guests to a place where they can unwind, connect, and experience the warmth and richness of our culture. We want people to feel like family, celebrating the bold and vibrant flavours of Sri Lanka together.”



The magic of The Coconut Island lies in the unique combination of the founder’s background. He’s a culinary enthusiast, with an insatiable appetite for authentic flavours.

His passion became the foundation for The Coconut Island’s offerings, ensuring each dish remains true to its roots. He is also a music lover and has embedded the rhythm of Sri Lanka’s rich musical heritage into the atmosphere, giving the restaurant an energy that’s infectious.

Couple with their inventive Master Chef, who has blending traditional Sri Lankan techniques with a modern twist to make each dish a bold adventure for the senses, The Coconut Island was born.

At The Coconut Island, you’re not just served a meal—you’re invited into a celebration of Sri Lankan culture. From fiery curries to fresh green salads, the flavours are unmistakably bold. Every bite a dance of fragrant spices, tantalising aromas, and colourful ingredients that transport you to the sunlit shores of their tropical homeland.



The menu celebrates Sri Lanka’s culinary diversity, from street food-inspired short eats to innovative mains that can all be pair and shared among friends over tropical cocktails. Expect flavour-packed plates like hoppers, fragrant rice, and kottu roti that are skilfully paired with fresh herbs, zesty sauces, and a touch of island flair.

Their head chef says “Our goal at The Coconut Island is to stay true to the spirit of Sri Lankan cuisine while adding a creative twist that surprises and excites. Each dish is a tribute to our heritage, blending spices and fresh ingredients to deliver an unforgettable experience. We want every bite to bring a sense of discovery, inviting guests to taste something both authentic and unique.”



More than just a feast for the tastebuds, The Coconut Island immerses you in Sri Lankan culture. The music fills the air, creating a rhythmic backdrop that makes you feel like you’re at a family gathering on a warm island evening.

From the moment you step in, you’re welcomed like family, invited to unwind and savour the spirit of Sri Lanka with every dish.

The Coconut Island offers a slice of paradise on Brighton’s bustling streets—a place where every meal brings you closer to the essence of Sri Lanka, and every visit feels like an escape to tropical shores.

So, come hungry and leave with a full heart. Welcome to The Coconut Island – Brighton’s new home for warmth, flavour, and island spirit. Be sure to book your table on the Island www.thecoconutisland.com

Beet Root Fry By Dan Fernando



(Gluten Free/ Vegan)

Prep time : 10 mins

Cooking time : 20 mins

Cuisine : Sri Lankan

Serve : Warm

2 Cups of beetroot (2 Medium beetroots)

1/2 Medium size sliced onion

2 Green chillies cut lengthwise

1 Garlic clove finely chopped

4-5 Curry leaves

1 tsp Ground black pepper

1 tsp Crushed chilli (Optional)

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Coconut oil

1/4 Cup of water

1/2 tsp Sugar (Optional)

1 tbsp Grated coconut

Wash the beetroots, peel and cut into equal round slices. Stack few slices together then cut into thin strips.

Add coconut oil to the pan, sauté the onions/ Garlic/ Curry Leaves/ Green chillies/ Black pepper and Crushed chillies over medium heat until lightly golden and translucent.

Add sliced beetroot, mix well and pour water. Cover to cook in medium heat for 9-10 mins till turning the beets soft. Stir in between.

Open the lid. Reduce the heat to low, sauté the beets 4-5 mins until semi fried.

Taste and add salt if needed.

Add 1/2 tsp of sugar (Mum’s secret ingredient to cut the heat and enhance the beetroot’s sweetness) (Optional)

Sprinkle the grated coconut to finish the dish and serve.