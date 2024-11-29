Albion are second in the Premier League after being held at home by Southampton.

Kauro Mitoma scored for Albion in the first half after missing a sitter once he robbed the defender.

Mitoma scored a great header after super cross from Tariq Lamptey.

Georginio Rutter almost scored for the Seagulls as his curling shot hit the post.

Southhampton had very few chances until the second half when Flynn Downes equalized for the Saints on the hour mark.

Southampton thought they had gone in front when Camerron Archer scored but Adam Armstrong was deemed to have been off side and attempted to play the ball.

Albion had chances to go back in front through Joao Pedro and Simon Adringa but to no avail.

The Seagulls will be delighted to be second in the Premier League going in to December with a real chance of qualifying for Champions Leagiue football this season.