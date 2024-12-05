A new petition is urging Brighton and Hove City Council to drop Hove and change the city’s name to just Brighton.

The petition was started by Gavin Manthorpe, 41, a plasterer, from Saltdean, who has lived in Brighton all his life and said that the change would give the city a clearer, unified identity.

Mr Manthorpe said: “It’s something I’ve always thought about – and I want the unity. There’s too much confusion over our name.

“We’re one place and two separate places at the same time. Changing the name to Brighton just makes sense.”

Mr Manthorpe said that he hoped people in Hove would support the idea. He said that the aim wasn’t to erase Hove’s identity but to give the city a stronger, clearer identity in line with what many people already call it.

His campaign is starting as two significant anniversaries approach. On Thursday 1 April 2027, it will be 30 years since the merger of Brighton and Hove councils.

And on Saturday 31 January 2026, it will be 25 years since Brighton and Hove was formally granted the city status.

Mr Manthorpe said that it would be great to mark the 25th anniversary with the name change, adding: “It could provide a timely opportunity to raise awareness and push for this change.”

The petition says: “We the undersigned petition Brighton and Hove City Council to adopt ‘Brighton’ as the official name of our city, with Hove honoured as a unique and celebrated area within it.

“This change would reflect our unified identity under one city name, strengthening our appeal and sense of community while respecting each area’s distinct character and heritage.

“This petition proposes changing our city’s official name from ‘Brighton and Hove’ to simply ‘Brighton’ while ensuring that Hove remains a distinct and vibrant district within the larger city.

“This isn’t about erasing Hove’s unique identity. It’s about recognising that Hove will still be known as Hove but as an integral part of Brighton.

“The rich character and history of Hove will continue to be celebrated, preserving its name and sense of place within a connected city.

“By adopting ‘Brighton’ as our official city name, we aim to bring a stronger, more unified identity to our community, while respecting what makes each area special.

“This change reflects the way our community already feels – one connected city. Adopting this single name could boost the city’s appeal on a global scale, benefiting tourism and attracting investment.

“Locally, it could foster a deeper sense of unity, giving the city a bigger, more cohesive feel as it thrives under one name.

“The council has indicated that, with enough community support, they would consider this change.

“If you believe this vision of a more connected, thriving city could benefit our community, please show your support.

“Together, we can work toward a shared future that respects our history and embraces new opportunities.”

The petition went live on Tuesday (3 December) and runs for six months until Tuesday 3 June.

