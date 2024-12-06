Sussex Police said that officers arrested 55 suspected drug dealers during a week-long crackdown last week.

Two have already been charged and remanded in custody as they await a court hearing in the new year.

They were arrested as police carried out a series of raids, having obtained warrants as part of a national “county lines intensification week”.

Sussex Police said: “County lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to supply drugs, typically from large cities to towns and rural areas.

“County lines are run by ‘line holders’ and the runners, often vulnerable people, deliver the drugs.

“The runners are often children being exploited and may possess knives or other weapons. The system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and exploitation.”

Sussex Police said that the 55 arrests compared with 36 arrests made during the same operation eight months earlier in March and 27 arrests during October last year.

The force said: “More than £42,000 cash was seized, eight weapons including machetes were taken off the streets and eight ‘county lines’ intercepted.

“In addition to this, numerous vehicles and individuals were stopped for searches, 22 mobile phones and 10 SIM cards were seized and large quantities of drugs including cocaine, heroin and cannabis were seized.

“Numerous drugs warrants were executed, including at an address in Abbey Wood, London, which was linked to drug supply in Brighton.

“It led to the arrest of Muhammad Ali, 21, of Sewell Road, London, and Abdifatah Jaamac, 21, of Kidd Place, London.

“Both were charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, acquiring or using criminal property and two counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

“They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in court for an initial hearing on Friday 3 January.

“But the operation was not all about enforcement. There was also a heavy focus on protecting vulnerable people including children.”

Chief Inspector Victoria Dias, the force tactical lead for county lines, said: “County lines intensification week is exactly as the name suggests – it’s an intensified period of policing activity on top of the work we do to enforce the law and protect vulnerable people from county lines 365 days a year.

“This national operation not only enables us to achieve outstanding results in a short amount of time, it also helps to raise awareness of the dangers of county lines drug dealing and the extensive harm it causes to our communities.

“While our commitment and efforts to tackling county lines and child exploitation is business as usual, these weeks of condensed action demonstrate the amazing work that goes on across the force and the passion, dedication and hard work of all involved to safeguard our county from county lines.”

Sussex Police said that the operation also involved working with partners and engaging with thousands of members of the public throughout the week.

Among other things, the force held or took part in community events, gave out leaflets and visited schools, youths clubs and hotels.

Superintendent Michelle Palmer-Harris, the force lead for child exploitation, said: “We successfully safeguarded 74 people, including 44 children, during this week-long operation, which demonstrates our commitment to protecting those most vulnerable in our communities.

“It is imperative that we continue to work with other agencies to ensure these young people are safe from exploitation and being dragged into a life of criminality.

“But I would also encourage the general public to spot the signs and help us in our efforts. Do you know a young person who has unexplained sums of money or items of clothing?

“Do they have unexplained injuries? Is their educational performance declining or are they going missing for extended periods of time?

“These could all be signs that they are being exploited by county lines drug gangs.”

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “County lines gangs have a damaging impact across our county. They use our road networks to import and export extremely harmful substances and criminally exploit and manipulate young and vulnerable people.

“Relentless disruption of serious and organised crime and supporting the vulnerable will remain key priorities in my new police and crime plan as Sussex Police continue their rigorous work in keeping us all safe and targeting harmful criminals and gangs.”