A crew of fundraisers from Brighton and Hove set off for Ukraine on Saturday (14 December) in a convoy of four-wheel vehicles laden with toys and gifts for children in orphanages there.

The drive – which takes three days – is the third trip this year undertaken by team leader James Bonallack.

This trips have been made as part of the Pickups for Peace initiative, delivering vehicles and much-needed humanitarian aid to support those most in need.

James, a voiceover producer who lives in Hill Brow, Hove, said: “Ukraine is on the back foot, faced with continual Russian attacks on its people and their way of life.

“They need four-wheel drive vehicles and medical supplies to help ferry men and equipment and as support vehicles.

“This time around, as well as delivering three vehicles, we are also taking over medical supplies, vehicle spares and life-saving bivvy bags – plus Christmas presents for more than 200 kids in two orphanages in central Ukraine.”

Donations have been co-ordinated locally by Iryna Olyanovska, a Ukrainian who heads up the Stand for Ukraine Brighton and Hove.

She came to Britain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

To date, Pickups for Peace has delivered more than 520 4×4 vehicles, ambulances and quad bikes to Ukraine, loaded with aid to support those most in need.

Pickups for Peace, which was founded in February 2023, is a national organisation dedicated to supplying four-wheel drive vehicles and urgently required aid to the people of Ukraine.

Ukrainian medic Yuriy Soroka said: “The conflict is growing and the number of injuries coming in is at least the same or more. We receive requests all the time saying: ‘Bring more vehicles.’

“These vehicles are definitely saving lives. It’s invaluable support.”

To support the latest fundraiser for Pickups for Peace, click here.