You’ve seen the videos and now it’s your turn to see the man behind the voice in his very own ADULT stand-up comedy show – Catch Tiny Tim live, on stage and in person for a joyous night out.

7 years ago Tiny Tim decided to go on his own adventure navigating through adult life and posting about his calls on social media. With over 120 million views on YouTube and over 10 million followers on all social media platforms, I’m sure at some point you have all seen the hilarious videos of the legend that is ‘Tiny Tim’s Adventures’. Now it’s your turn to join the man behind the voice on his BIGGEST adventure to date.

Tiny Tim has announced around 50 dates in 2025 as part of his ‘Tiny Tim’s Biggest Adventure’ tour and two of these dates are here in Sussex, although they are actually five months apart, so you could be tempted to see both shows!

The first of these is happening on Tuesday 1st April at The Comedy Rooms, which has a 300 capacity and is located at 44 Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 1LZ. You can find out more about this venue HERE.

Tickets for this Worthing show are on sale now and you can find your purchase options and details HERE.

www.thecomedyrooms.co.uk

The second Sussex date is Tuesday 9th September and for this Tiny Tim will be bringing joy to the Grove Theatre which is an arts and community venue situated underneath Eastbourne Library on Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TL. You can find out more about this venue HERE.

Tickets for this Eastbourne show are on sale now and you can find your purchase options and details HERE.

www.groveeastbourne.com

Find out more about Tiny Tim by visiting www.tinytimadventures.com