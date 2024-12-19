The public could find it easier to see someone from the council face to face from next year.

The potential changes would follow a review of Brighton and Hove City Council’s customer services that is currently under way.

The customer service centres at Brighton and Hove town halls could close as part of the review, with staff moved to other locations.

But the council did not confirm whether this was the case when asked.

Labour councillor Tristram Burden, the council’s cabinet member for service transformation, said: “Providing residents with the ability to have face-to-face contact with council staff is vital and we are actually planning to expand our face-to-face provision.

“We are currently in the process of reviewing our customer service offer and looking at how we can make council services and support more accessible to residents.

“We are determined to increase the availability of face-to-face customer service for residents and provide more services in person because we know this is something which is really valued by residents.

“Once the outcome of the review has been finalised, we will share details of the changes, which may include the service moving to more accessible locations, and make sure residents are fully informed on how best to contact the council and engage with services.”

Currently, people can visit the customer service departments at Bartholomew House in Bartholomew Square, Brighton, and Hove Town Hall, in Norton Road, Hove.

At each location, computers are available for people to access online services as well as phones to contact staff and facilities to scan documents.

Staff are available to arrange support in urgent cases such as homelessness.

The existing centres do not provide face-to-face appointments with specific teams or take payments for parking permits or council tax.