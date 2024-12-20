A councillor’s call for Brighton and Hove City Council to investigate how the i360 could be saved has been overtaken by events with the attraction having closed.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey asked for a special cross-party scrutiny committee to carry out an inquiry.

Councillor Earthey wanted a report on how the i360 has ended up in administration and what options could minimise job losses and further financial risk to taxpayers.

He was speaking at a meeting of the full council last night (Thursday 19 December), just over 12 hours before the i360 announced that it was closing, without paying its staff.

The company’s biggest creditor is the council which is owed just over £51 million after arranging a loan from the Public Works Loan Board in 2014.

The Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor agreed that some form of investigation was needed.

He said that it was up to those who chaired the council’s scrutiny committees to decide their own agenda but it was a “reasonable idea” to look at the i360.

Councillor Taylor said: “So serious is the amount of money at play here and so serious is the legacy, my personal view is we actually need an exernal audit on this issue to look at the historic decision-making and the amount of money that was extended.

“It’s not about a blame game. It’s about genuinely learning the lessons. This is a vast amount of public money, whatever the outcome is, to be lost on one decision.

“For good health and good governance we need to learn the lessons of that. Perhaps scrutiny is one way (ad) an external audit the other way.”

Councillor Earthey also called for the council to “open the books” on the i360 to councillors.

He said: “The poor quality of the commercial judgment of the i360 management team is an open secret in every venue in the city.

“It’s remarkably easy to get any information we want from this peer group within the city

“As we are now collectively responsible for the face of the i360, there can be no secrets from us. If we are responsible for it, nothing can be hidden from us. Otherwise, we can’t discharge our duty.

“Can Councillor Taylor assure this chamber you will now dismiss redundant excuses of confidentially and implement a totally transparent cross-party approach, open the books of the i360 to the members and fully exploit the commercial talents contained within our city.”

Councillor Taylor said that he would like to “unlock the many commercial talents in the city” but the full financial information was available only to commercial partners during the administration process.

The council brokered the original £36 million loan from the government-run Public Works Loan Board and repays £2.2 million a year including interest.

Since the business gave notice of its intention to file for administration late last month, Councillor Taylor has been meeting “almost daily” with the specialist advisers.