Danny Welbeck is still unavailable as Brighton and Hove Albion prepare to face West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon (Saturday 21 December).

Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter are down to start up front as the Seagulls look to get back to winning ways.

Joel Veltman is a welcome return to the defence which includes skipper Lewis Dunk.

Brajan Gruda and Matts Wieffer are both on the team sheet for a rare start.

Julio Enciso is again on the bench and Matt O’Riley also returns to the squad as a sub.