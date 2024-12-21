Many had doubts about whether the Brighton i360 would be financially viable but others were keen that the seafront attraction should live long and prosper.

One person suggested holding events with a Star Trek theme but no one seemed able to boldly go – or to make it so – and, in the end, resistance was futile.

The various ideas to attract visitors and money to the i360 included abseiling from the pod, yoga in the sky and creating a space-themed attraction. Someone even suggested installing a skating rink.

But now, the seafront attraction faces an uncertain future after closing, owing £51 million to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Even before the pandemic, the i360 struggled to draw enough visitors to pay off its debts, prompting a suggestion in July 2019 that it could be used to create an attraction with a Star Trek theme.

The idea to show a bit of “Enterprise” came from Sussex Homeless Support campaigner Jim Deans.

He urged Brighton and Hove City Council to approach television production company Viacom after attending a convention where thousands of people paid up to £1,200 to walk around dressed as a commander or Klingon.

The council leader at the time, Nancy Platts, said that it was an interesting idea although she confessed to not being a Trekkie.

Mr Deans’s idea came a year after the i360 asked for support because it couldn’t pay the millions that it owed to the council. At the time, a £1.3 million repayment was deferred.

Another novel idea came from the late John Kapp in June 2020. He said that the i360 should be turned into the world’s biggest sundial.

Mr Kapp presented a petition to the council saying that the 531ft (162m) tower would make a perfect sundial, with its parallel sides and lack of overshadowing.

His petition said: “We wish to create an educational attraction that demonstrates how our ancient ancestors developed the measurement of time and date by creating dial plates of time and date lines around a vertical post used as a gnomon, enabling the time and date to be told by where its shadow falls.

“This requires the marking of the pavements of Kingsway, Regency Square, Preston Street, Hampton Place and the Waitrose car park, for which this petition seeks permission.

“This project would replicate Augustus’s sundial in Rome which still tells the date outside the Italian Houses of Parliament which was built in 10BC to demonstrate the superiority of the Julian calendar over previous calendars.”

Mr Kapp, a former Hove councillor and retired electrical engineer who died in 2022, created a model to show how the design would work. But he failed to win over the public with just 61 people signing the petition.

In July 2023, a roller rink opened on the top deck of the i360 on the same level as the upper promenade.

The specially designed roller floor was decorated by Brighton visual artist, illustrator and mural painter Amber Elise, offering skate rentals, lessons and private party bookings.

Also, last summer, Sixes Social Cricket set up at the site in converted shipping containers, with food and drink on sale as well.

During the planning process, councillors quizzed Brighton i360 director Ben Barfield Marks. He said that Sixes had proved popular elsewhere, with venues in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

He added: “We have a good deal. We’re going to be paid a good licence fee. This will be very beneficial for the i360 to help repay the loan.”

The company has now called in administrators. Its biggest creditor is the council, owed £51 million. More than 100 people have lost their jobs and will not be paid.