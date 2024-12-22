The Green MP for Brighton Pavilion has criticised Labour for backtracking on promises to compensate women who have been adversely affected by pension rule changes.

Siân Berry was reacting to the news that the government has rejected financial help for the WASPI women.

WASPI stands for Women Against State Pension Inequality – and, in opposition, many leading Labour figures took up their cause.

The women, born in the 190s, had been due to retire at 60 but their retirement age was raised twice to equalise the pension age with men.

The issue is back on the news after the government rejected a recommendation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman to pay compensation.

The ombudsman recommended payouts to women who had been affected by “maladministration” by the Department for Work and Pensions in not communicating the changes well enough.

During the week, Ms Berry said: “This is a very harsh decision, admitting wrongdoing but offering a bitter dose of nothing to a generation of women, caught out by this, who faced so many hurdles and prejudices in respect of their careers and earnings.

“I have so much respect for the brave WASPI women campaigners who, for nearly a decade, have campaigned hard on behalf of millions who were let down by this maladministration, just to be let down again.

“The government should reconsider this decision and look at how it can also do more to help women born in the 1950s win the same security in retirement as enjoyed by their male counterparts.”

At Prime Minister’s questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday (18 December), the Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch also raised the subject with the Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mrs Badenoch said: “For years the Prime Minister and his cabinet played politics with the WASPI women.

“The Deputy Prime Minister (Angela Rayner) said Conservatives were stealing their pensions. She promised to compensate them in full – another broken promise. Now they admit we were right all along.

“But let’s ask about another group of pensioners whose trust was broken. Since the Chancellor cut winter fuel payments, how many extra people have applied for pension credit?”

Sir Keir said: “The number one job of this government was to put the finances back in order after the last government lost control. They left a £22 billion black hole and we had to take tough choices.

“We made sure the most vulnerable pensioners do get the winter fuel payment and we have been encouraging them and driving up eligibility for pension credit.

“So she should join that campaign. But here’s the difference – because we’ve stabilised the economy, we can commit to the triple lock. That means that next April, pensioners get another £470.”

The Prime Minister said that the taxpayer could not afford the £10 billion compensation bill for WASPI women – and research showed that most of them already knew about the pension age changes.

He added: “This is a serious issue. Between 2005 and 2007 there was, I think, a 28-month delay in letters to women born in the 1950s about changes to pension age. That was unacceptable and it was right that the government apologised for that.

“In 2011 the former chancellor George Osborne accelerated those changes with very little notice. That equally was unacceptable and Labour opposed it at the time.

“It is a serious issue. It is a complex issue. The research shows … that 90 per cent of those impacted knew about the changes that were taking place.

“And I’m afraid to say that taxpayers simply can’t afford the tens of billions of pounds in compensation when the evidence shows that 90 per cent of those impacted did know about it. That’s because of the state of our economy.”