Two choirs known as the Tone Rangers were on song before Christmas, raising £800 for the Children With Cancer Fund.

The two community choirs, the Portslade Tone Rangers and the Saltdean Tone Rangers, raised the money at a couple of their festive performances.

Both choirs, led by choir master Sharon Lewis, held two Christmas events where they sang a mixture of medieval and modern songs, together with solo spots from members of the choirs.

They also collected food for two local food banks in Saltdean and Portslade.

Ms Lewis said: “Both events were sold out and we’re really pleased to have raised such a sizeable amount.

“It was also great to see so many people bring food donations.”

The choirs meet on a Wednesday evening at South Portslade Community Centre, in Church Road, Portslade, and on a Monday at St Martin’s Church Hall, in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean.

Ms Lewis added: “It’s a great way to meet people, improve self-confidence and it’s also great fun.”

To find out more or join, visit the choirs’ web page at www.thetonerangerschoir.com.