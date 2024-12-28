Despite some booing from Brighton and Hove Albion fans last night (Friday 27 December) at the draw with Brentford, they were also given cause to cheer.

And cheer they did when Solly March’s name was announced among the substitutes – 14 months after he went off injured in a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in October last year.

There were more cheers when he started warming up late in the goalless draw last night and they gave him a standing ovation when he came on in the 88th minute.

Now the 30-year-old winger hopes to rediscover the best form of his career, having returned from an absence of 433 days resulting from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

March said that there was “still a way to go” until he was ready to start matches regularly.

But he was deemed capable of playing Champions League football by former Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and was linked with an England call up before his long spell on the sidelines.

March told Amazon Prime: “It has been a long time coming. It has been a tough 14 months or so, a long road and there’s still a way to go to get my match fitness where it needs to be.

“It’s different in training – one or two runs and I was blowing. The more minutes I get, the better I will get and hopefully I’ll get back to where I was.

“It has been tough. It’s my third serious injury now. Every time you do it then it will take longer but I’ve had great support behind me. I want to be playing every week and scoring goals.”

March played a starring role as Brighton qualified for Europe during the 2022-23 season but was then restricted to just two Europa League appearances by his injury.

He almost enjoyed a dream comeback against the Bees but his 20-yard effort in the final minute of added time flew over the crossbar.

Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “It’s a great thing not only for him but also the club. He suffered a long time but he worked hard in his rehab.

“Not only is he a great player but he’s a great person off the pitch. I am really happy that he’s back and I am sure he will help us in the future.”

March’s late cameo briefly lifted the mood among disgruntled home supporters before Brighton were booed off as their winless run stretched to six Premier League games.

Julio Enciso struck a post during a positive start for the Seagulls but they created little in the second period against a side still seeking a first top-flight away win this term.

With a trip to Aston Villa coming up on Monday (30 December), Hürzeler said: “I’m sure that the momentum will come back and the game luck will come back.

“But in the end, it’s our responsibility and our fault and we don’t try to search for any excuses.

“We have to be honest and critical of ourselves and admit it’s not good enough at the moment. We have to work harder and improve in several things.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was unhappy that Joao Pedro escaped punishment for swinging an elbow at Yehor Yarmoliuk – without making contact – 15 minutes from time.

The Dane is awaiting injury updates on goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defender Ben Mee after the pair limped off at the Amex Stadium last night.

With Arsenal due at the Gtech Community Stadium on New Year’s Day, Hakon Valdimarsson may be required to deputise for Flekken after coming on for his Premier League debut.

Frank was pleased by the 23-year-old Iceland international’s performance and said: “He was very impressive.

“I actually said to Manu (Sotelo) our goalkeeper coach, just before the game coincidentally, that I thought Hakon has been doing very well in training in the last couple of weeks, and then he came on the pitch.

“I thought he was composed, good claiming the ball from crosses and composed on the ball in the build-up. In general, a good performance.”