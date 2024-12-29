Volk’s Electric Railway plans to see in the new year – and a year of celebrations known as Railway 200 – with a blast of the horn as part of a national new year toot salute.

The Railway 200 – New Year Whistle, also referred to as the Massed Horn Salute, is part of a celebration of the bicentenary year of the world’s first railway.

And Brighton’s own historic railway is taking part with others and inviting people down to the seafront to welcome the start of 2025 at the event at midday on Wednesday 1 January.

Railway 200 is a year-long campaign to celebrate two centuries of modern railways since the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway on Tuesday 27 September 1825.

This nationwide initiative is intended to connect communities, celebrate innovation and honour the transformative power of the railway.

From nostalgic reflections to modern marvels, Railway 200 will showcase how railways have shaped lives, cultures and economies for those 200 years.

The electric railway on Brighton seafront, named after its founder Magnus Volk, is a relative newcomer.

The first section opened in August 1883 and it remains the oldest operational electric railway in the world.

Volk’s Railway said that anyone wanting to experience the start of this historic event in Brighton should head to 285 Madeira Drive, Brighton, BN2 1EN, for midday on New Year’s Day.

Or, for a unique vantage point, spectators can grab a hot drink at the Jungle Rumble Café and enjoy the fun from their first-floor terrace.