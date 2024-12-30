Brighton and Hove Albion take on out-of-form Villa at Villa Park – as Igor Julio returns to the starting line up and Julio Enciso keeps his place.

After two hard-fought recent draws Albion are keen for a win to keep the slight chance of European football alive next season.

Lewis Dunk skippers a starting line up that also includes Tariq Lamptey, Simon Adingra and Joao Pedro.

Solly March is back on the bench along with the likes of Jakub Moder, Matt O’Riley and Kaoru Mitoma.

Georginio Rutter is also among the subs but Evan Ferguson is not in the squad at Villa Park this evening.