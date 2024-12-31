A Hove businessman, charity chief and author has spoken of his surprise as the King recognised his support for young people in the New Year Honours List.

Rob Starr, 55, the founder of the Starr Trust, has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to young people and to philanthropy.

The Starr Trust helps young people from 10 to 18 years old to fulfil their potential through sports, arts and education.

Mr Starr said that he was flattered, adding: “Receiving this award was a surprise, of course. I am so very grateful for it and thankful.

“I mean, why me! I just try to do what is good and right which I think the majority of us do.”

Mr Starr started his first business selling insurance from his bedroom just a few years after leaving school and now has operations in Britain and abroad, with his base still in Hove.

He set up the Starr Trust charity in 2008 after losing his father Edward to cancer. He said that he wanted to give others what his father gave him – a belief that he could achieve anything.

Since setting up the charity, he has taken on a number of daunting fundraising challenges – including running a series of marathons and swimming the English Channel.

And he has built a wide network of supporters to raise funds as well as to provide the many opportunities on offer.

He wrote a book about going from being a non-swimmer to a Channel swimmer called From Starr to Starrfish.

He has also written two musicals, two plays and two novels, with a third due out in 2025.

Mr Starr’s first novel, What the Tide Brings Back, is a supernatural thriller set in Brighton. His second novel, The First Widow, is the first in a series about a fraud investigator Kiara Fox.

