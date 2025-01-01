A 20-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl.

Sussex Police said today: “A man has been charged with the abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl following an investigation in Brighton.

“Hamdan Alshamsi, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape and child abduction of the victim.

“They are both known to each other.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 31 December and was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday 28 January.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “Sussex Police takes all reports of sexual violence offences extremely seriously.”