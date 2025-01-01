Costumes from the popular ITV drama Grace have been donated to a domestic violence refuge.

The Brighton and Hove Refuge, which supports women and children fleeing domestic abuse, run by Stonewater, was given the clothing after filming wrapped up in the city.

More than 100 items worn by stars of the show, such as John Simm, included children’s clothing, school uniforms and hardly worn suits women at the refuge will be able to use for job interviews.

Laura Litchfield, the refuge’s senior project coordinator, said: “The donation was completely out of the blue, and is such a fantastic thing to happen.

“Many of the women we support have had to flee with nothing, leaving behind all their clothes and belongings, so donations are always appreciated.

“The show’s costumes and clothing will give our residents such a boost of confidence, especially as many of them are new with tags, or well-known brands.

“They also include plenty of items suitable for winter, so have come at the perfect time for our families.”

One of the recipients of the donated outfits said: “It was lovely to spend some time on myself, and to feel good in new clothes.”

Another said: “This is really nice, very different to what I usually wear so nice to have a choice.”

Kate Cossins, senior project co-ordinator, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you for these donations, helping the residents to feel confident as they take those first important steps towards rebuilding their lives.

“This support will help a little on that journey and we’re incredibly grateful.”