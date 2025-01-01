The long-serving former chief executive of the South Downs National Park Authority has been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Trevor Beattie, 67, from Hove, has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the natural environment.

Mr Beattie was the first permanent chief executive of the national park authority and retired at the start of 2024 after 12 years at the helm.

In 2019, he led on the creation of a new charity, the South Downs National Park Trust, which quickly became one of the highest performing charities for protected landscapes.

He has been described as “a force for change in the South Downs, who has inspired and supported national park leaders across the country”.

Mr Beattie said: “I’m both surprised and very pleased to receive this award.”

“It’s recognition of all that has been achieved by the brilliant team at the South Downs National Park.

“I’m looking forward to my day at the palace when I shall take every opportunity to emphasise the importance of national parks – and stress how much still needs to be done.”

The Cabinet Office said: “He has shaped this unique area by overseeing the significant progress the national park has made on biodiversity restoration, landscape enhancement and access routes, raising the profile of the region at a national level and ensuring people of all backgrounds can enjoy the South Downs.

“In 2021, Trevor led the Generation Green programme in national parks that connected more than 115,000 young people to nature in collaboration with YHA and other partners.

“In 2021, he also launched the ReNature initiative, which is expected to raise £100 million over the next 10 years to create an extra 13,000 hectares of habitat and has successfully gained funding pledges from large organisations.”