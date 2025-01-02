People are being asked to check on elderly and vulnerable neighbours during a cold snap which is set to grip the south east over the next week.

The government today issued an amber cold health alert which is now in place until noon on Wednesday, 8 January, and will be reviewed daily.

Brighton and Hove City Council said the cold weather could most impact vulnerable groups such as older people, families with young children, people sleeping rough and those living with long-term illnesses.

It said: “Please look out for others and check on your elderly and vulnerable neighbours to see if they need help with getting food, medicine, or care during cold weather.

“If you know people who are having problems getting services they need, contact the council’s adult social care helpline 01273 295555.

“If you are struggling to keep your home warm, you can find support with energy bills and advice about how to keep your home warm and save energy on the council’s website.

“If you’re concerned about anyone sleeping rough in the city, including people staying in tents, please report to www.streetlink.org.uk

“With temperatures dropping, the council will be out gritting the roads this evening, prioritising key routes, including bus routes and roads that lead to places like hospitals and the city centre.

“Unfortunately, gritting can’t guarantee roads are free of ice and snow. It also relies on traffic helping to mix the grit into surface water to prevent it from freezing, so please take care on roads and pavements.

“Grit bins are available at more than 400 locations in Brighton and Hove, often on steep road junctions or hills.

“If your nearest grit bin needs refilling, please let the council know through the website.”