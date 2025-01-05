People can expect gales and heavy rain in Brighton and Hove tonight and in the morning, weather chiefs said this afternoon (Sunday 5 January).

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the south east, including Brighton and Hove, but also said that it would be cold and there would be strong winds.

About half an inch of rain – or 10mm to 20mm – could fall, with the ground already saturated in places. And there could be some wet snow overnight.

Wind speeds are expected to top 30mph and gusts could reach almost 50mph at times.

The official forecaster said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times, through the course of Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning, will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions and perhaps some localised surface water flooding.

“Through this period, a further 10mm to 20mm of rain could fall quite widely, with perhaps 30mm to 40mm in a few locations.”

The Met Office also said: “Cloudy tonight, with outbreaks of rain continuing, these heavy at times, and perhaps turning sleety later in northern parts.

“Strong winds, with coastal gales perhaps spreading inland later. Turning colder. Minimum temperature 2C.

“Rain and sleet clearing away eastwards Monday morning, with sunny spells developing, perhaps the odd wintry shower.

“Gales largely easing, but winds remaining strong. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 4C.”

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday, it said, was cold, adding: “Mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated wintry showers.

“Likely more cloudy with potential for a spell of sleet and snow on Wednesday. Windy at times.”

The dropping temperatures are expected to remain low all week and into next weekend.