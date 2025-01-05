Anyone heading out of Brighton and Hove has been warned to prepare for snow and ice, with driving conditions treacherous in places.

The Sussex Traffic Watch Facebook page carried an alert, with photographs taken shortly after 9.30pm last night (Saturday 4 January).

It said: “Anyone travelling north on the A23 for the M23, it’s currently snowing.

“Basically, any road north of the A272 junction currently has adverse weather conditions – the A23, A24, A22, A26, A21, A29, etc. Drive to the conditions.”

Earlier, Sussex Police issued its own cold weather warning and advice. It included: “Increase the space between you and other cars. A little extra distance can make a big difference in slippery conditions.

“Give yourself extra time. If you’re driving anywhere, add some buffer time to your journey.

“Don’t forget to de-ice and de-mist your windscreen. Take the time to ensure your lights are working too.

“Avoid harsh accelerations that could lead to your wheels spinning.

“Pack a few extra layers, blankets, water and snacks just in case you are delayed reaching your final destination.”