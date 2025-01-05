A man has been jailed for attacking another man in a branch of the Co-op in Hove four months ago.

At Lewes Crown Court, Martin Burnikell, 46, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Paul Gover.

Burnikell was charged with the assault at the Co-op, opposite Hove Town Hall, in Church Road, Hove, on Thursday 5 September.

He was accused of a more serious offence – attacking Mr Gover and causing him GBH with intent – but he denied the charge, with Daniel Frier, defending.

Julian Winship, prosecuting, offered no evidence – and the judge, Recorder Tom Nicholson Pratt, ordered that a verdict of not guilty be recorded.

At a hearing last month, Mr Recorder Nicholson Pratt jailed Burnikell for 21 months.